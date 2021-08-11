Runsewe chairs Kogi advisory committee on tourism

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has appointed Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), as Chairman of a nine-man Tourism Intervention Advisory Committee.

This is contained in a statement signed by Runsewe’s media aide, Mr Frank Meke.

Runsewe said that the setting up of the committee showed the governor’s determination to change the narratives of culture and tourism trade in Kogi.

He promised to work with other members to reposition culture and tourism in Kogi and assured Bello that his dream for the state’s economy, particularly in culture and tourism would be a reference point in Nigeria.

“I want to thank the governor on behalf of this committee of eminent Nigerians for finding us worthy to discharge this assignment which will be given immediate attention and prominence.

“It shows the governor is futuristic and wants the best for culture and tourism in Kogi state,’’ he said.

Members of the committee are Salifu Idachaba, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, who is also the alternate chairman and Chief Nike Okundaye, Chief Executive Officer, Nike Arts Gallery.

Others are Chief Joseph Makoju and Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, founder, La Campaigne Resort.

The committee also has Mr Kehinde Quadri-Adu, Head, Culture and Tourism, African Union; Mallam Yesufu Abubakar, representing the state Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative; Dr Ronke Bello, and Femi Bolaji, Special Adviser to Bello on Culture and Tourism. (NAN)

