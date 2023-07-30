Runsewe, Betta Edu, Kayode Ajulo, Chris Isiguzo to Deliver National Waves 15th Anniversary Lectures

Come August 10, 2023, all roads will lead to Merit House, Maitama, Abuja, for the 15th National Waves lectures and awards ceremony.

Expected to deliver different papers are four notable Nigerians. They are Dr. Betta Edu, minister designate and national women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who will deliver a paper with the theme, Factors Affecting Women participation in Nigeria’s Politics.

The eloquent director-general of National Council For Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is billed to deliver a lecture titled, `Exploring Tourism and Arts As a Revenue Generation Tool for Nigeria’.

In the same vein, the president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, will deliver a lecture with the theme, The Role of the Media in Sustaining Nigeria s Democracy while human rights lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, will speak on the theme, The Role of Judiciary in Nigeria s Thriving Democracy .

The event will also see some notable Nigerians being honoured for contributing their quota to the development of the country.

Publisher/editor-in-chief of National Waves Newspaper and Magazine, Jimmy Enyeh, confirmed this recently. According to him, `We shall also honour some notable Nigerians who have excelled in different endeavours.’ He added that preparations were in top gear to ensure a memorable event.

Enyeh said in spite of the myriad of challenges confronting the print media industry, such as the crave for online patronage which has reduced circulation and shrinking advertising business, making print media face unprecedented pressure to survive, National Waves had been able to stay afloat against all odds.

He, however, implored the Federal Government under the watch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to partner with the media to showcase government policies and projects in and beyond the shores of Nigeria.

