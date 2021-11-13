Runsewe bags NANTA best promoter of Nigerian culture, art

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has emerged the best promoter and developer of Nigerian culture, arts and crafts.



This was conferred on the him by the National Associations of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) during the NANTA Eminent Persons Awards, held late Friday night in Abuja.



Mrs Susan Akporaiye, NANTA’s National President, said that the council under the leadership of Runsewe deserved the award due to the fact that the council also joined in combating COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.



She said that while the frontline health workers worked tirelessly to get vaccines for COVID-19 pandemic, the council also went all out to produce local face masks and hand sanitisers as a way to help curtail the spread of the virus.



According to Akporiaye, Runsewe also repositioned the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) and the International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) such that they attracted more of local and international tourists.



“Otunba Runsewe has been a pillar of support for us in the travel and tourism Industries, when we need his help within the shortest time, he attends to us promptly.



“Aside these, Otunba has helped the nation to properly project and rebrand our local cultural products, which are INAC and NAFEST.



“We have seen large production of face masks and hand sanitisers since 2020, which were produced with our local materials, used to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.



“These are beautiful contributions towards the promotion of culture, arts and crafts and should be appreciated,” she said.



Earlier, Runsewe appreciated NANTA for the awards, adding that Nigeria is a great, beautiful and well endowed country.

He urged Nigerians to tap from the nation’s enormous resources.

He urged travel and tourism practitioners to work unanimously with NANTA to advance the travel and tourism industries in the nation. (NAN)

