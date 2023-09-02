Runsewe bags Chinese cultural bridge builder award 

By Taiye Olayemi

The Nigeria- China Business Council has honoured Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), an award as the Chinese cultural bridge builder on Friday.

Dr Matthew Uwakwe, Chief Executive Officer of the Council, at a ceremony to mark the Council’s recognition and award dinner in Abuja said Runsewe had worked tirelessly to build a strong cultural tourism relationship between Nigeria and China.

Uwakwe in a statement said Runsewe had, in various ways, convinced the world that Nigerian culture in its diversity had capacity to foster unity and peace among the people of both countries.

He noted that the Chinese Consulate and the Chinese community in Nigeria were pleased with the pace, passion and diplomatic harmony Runsewe had brought to bear on his assignment as Nigeria culture chief.

He said this had made him to sustain cultural relationship between Nigeria and China.

Delivering his keynote address titled: “Strategy For Promoting Cultural Integration Among Nigeria and China”, Runsewe drew attention to the need to activate all aspects of cultural ties between Nigeria and China.

He also recommended the organising of regular cultural troupes performances and exhibitions between the two countries.

“Nigeria and China enjoy one of the best bilateral diplomatic and cultural relationships in the world.

“This bilateral relationship has existed for half a century and was formally promulgated with the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and rejuvenated by the strategic partnership accord in 2005.

“Even recently, China and Nigeria demonstrated their continued commitment to this robust, healthy, progressively dynamic and holistic relationship when they signed the governmental Memorandum of Understanding during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Beijing Summit.

“China remains one of Nigeria’s key allies, with key bilateral trade and strategic cooperation, as well as trading import and export partnerships.

“With 80 per cent of Nigeria’s population indicating a positive perception of Nigeria-China relation, Nigeria is clearly one of the most pro-China nations in the world,” he said.

Runsewe, who doubles as the President, World Crafts Council, African Region, said: “Both countries share similarities with regards to their strategic positioning in their respective continents, their political and economic influence as well as population strength.

“This fosters a mutually beneficial and harmonious atmosphere full of opportunities for sharing, understanding and exchanging of cultural commonalities and diversities among the two countries.”

Runsewe also identified factors that enhance mutual benefits between Nigeria and China as both countries share the same national day – October 1.

It will be recalled that Runsewe is currently China Man of The Year and Chairman , Africa China Culture Exchange Society. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

