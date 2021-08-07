Runoff: Voting ends, sorting begins at Agege Ward F in Lagos

Voting has ended in most polling units in Agege Ward F councillorship runoff election in Lagos State, on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting ended at exactly 3p.m, while sorting and counting of voting papers has already commenced in PU025 and PU019.

Party agents and security operatives were on ground to inspect the counting and also ensure orderliness.

NAN recalls that the election was being conducted because the July 24 Local Government poll could not produce a clear winner of the councillorship poll in the ward.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) Chairman, retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, had said that the runoff was for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN correspondents who monitored the exercise, observed that though electoral officers came as early as few minutes past 8:30 a.m. in most places, the voter turnout was not impressive, though the exercise was peaceful.

The PDP Agent, Mr Rahmon Salami, 019 in Kosoko street, commended the exercise as peaceful.

Also, Mr Sunday Ajayi, APC party agent at the ward, commended the exercise, but however, complained that there was low turnout of voters. (NAN)

