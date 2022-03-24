Rumoured strike: CP warns against disobedience to lawful order

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Kebbi State, Musa Baba, has warned officers and men of the Command that the rumoured strike by police personnel is mutiny and disobedience to lawful order.

Baba gave the warning while speaking with the officers and men of the Command in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“Let me equally remind you that the police is a regimented organization, and any strike action by its members will be considered as mutiny and disobedience to lawful order with its consequences,” he said.

Baba also urged members of the Inspectorate, Rank and File to discard the rumoured strike being circulated in the media by mischief makers.

”Police work needs contribution of all and sundry as the security, which involves protection of peoples’ lives and properties, needs all and sundry’s blessing.

“The Inspector- General of Police, Alkali Baba-Usman, is working tirelessly to ensure that the welfare of members of rank and file is improved.

“The rumour of strike you have been hearing going round is not coming from the Nigeria Police Force headquarters.

“Rather it is from mischief makers and unpatriotic Nigerians who are hell- bent on pulling down the morale and strength of our police officers.

“You are all aware that strike in the police is mutiny, and police work is a work guided by discipline and law.

“Without protecting peoples’ lives and properties, society will be in chaotic and anarchical situation, which we are part and parcel of, as we are the people inhabiting the society,” he said.

The commissioner assured them that their welfare and all entitlements due to them would be improved and settled, hence the establishment of Police Trust Fund.

“The IGP has now approved the distribution of kits and other equipment to all commands and formations in Nigeria in a drive to bolster security in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a cross-section of the officers and men interviewed, assured that they would not partake in any strike. (NAN)

