RUGA policy will create value chain in livestock sector – AFAN

Alhaji Shehu Galadima, the Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Niger says the Federal Government’s Ruga policy will bring about Value Chain Development (VCD) in the livestock sector.

Galadima made this known on Thursday in an interview in Minna.

“The Ruga policy of the Federal Government, if well implemented will restrict cattle from farmlands and help to avoid farmers/herders clashes.

“Ruga settlement will bring about Value Chain Development (VCD) in the livestock sector of our country.

“It will stop farmers/herders clashes across the country because cattle will not be allowed to stray into any farmlands to destroy crops,” he said.

He said that the roaming of cows into farmlands had resulted in destruction of crops thereby leading to clashes.

The AFAN chairman said that the measure would ensure the development of modern method of keeping livestock as a one- stop-shop.

“We are talking about the VCD in livestock; that is starting from production, development, marketing and consumption of healthy meat.

“We also have the diary aspect and animal skin for leather and other things,” he said.

Galadima said that the Ruga settlement would provide facilities such as schools, health facilities for animals and herdsmen, market, electricity and cottage industries of agriculture sector.

“Other benefits are the establishment of grassing reserve, farms for the herdsmen, portable water for herdsmen and earth dam for the animals among others.’’

The AFAN chairman said that all these and more would bring about rapid development in the livestock sector as a result of the modern technology that would be involved which is different from the old traditional Ruga.

He said that the policy might not be possible to implement in some states due to inadequate land, water resource and other factors.(NAN)