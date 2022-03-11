RTEAN sensitises 150 drivers in Bauchi on reckless driving 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) , Bauchi State branch , has sensitised 150 drivers on dangers of reckless driving and traffic regulations in the state.

Mr Abdullahi Mohammed, Chairman of RTEAN in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi, that the sensitisation of the drivers was necessary with the rainy season fast approaching.

He said training and sensitisation of drivers across all the branches of the association was a continuous process to keep them abreast with the rules and regulations of driving.

“In the first phase of the year sensitisation, we sensitised 150 drivers from over 50 branches of the association in the state.

“We pick 5 to 10 drivers from each branch, depending on how large the branch is.

“We sensitise the drivers on the rights and responsibilities of drivers as well as the morality of the profession,” Mohammed said.

He said the association constituted a committee consisting of its vehicle inspection officers, police, and road safety officers that would regulate recklessness and carelessness while driving.

Mohammed explained that awareness was created on respect for traffic rules and regulations, avoiding reckless driving, speed and wrongful overtaking to save lives.

“They are also sensitised on basic ethics of driving during the rainy season to avoid too many crashes, deaths and fatal injuries.

“The drivers are also educated on making sure their vehicles are in order and to ensure their braking systems, wipers and headlamps are in good shape,” he said.

Mohammed, who is also the Vice Chairman, North East Zone of the association , called on passengers to caution drivers who drive recklessly, particularly overtaking at wrong places.

He also called on the government, well-meaning Nigerians , partners and agencies to support the association’s sensitisation drive to save lives.

He advised the Federal and state governments to intervene and carry out palliative work on bad roads so as to provide relief to motorists.(NAN)

