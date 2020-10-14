RTEAN hails court’s ruling on leadership tussle, calls for unity

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) says it has received with delight the Tuesday’s court ruling which upheld the Alhaji Mohammed Musa-led National Executive Council.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan, National Publicity Secretary of RTEAN, in a statement on Tuesday, said members should be united, now that Justice O.Y. Anuwe of the National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja, had declared Musa-led executive as the authentic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a case on the leadership crisis between Mr Eriyo Osakpanwan and Alhaji Muhammed Musa of RTEAN started in 2019 at the NIC, Abuja.

Amusan said the association was in need of peace and unity now to make the progress that all members of RTEAN would be proud of.

“The court’s pronouncement today has put to rest all the leadership crises rocking our association. We are delighted; and every member is happy.

“We are calling on all dissenting members to rally round the president to move the association forward,” Amusan said.

NAN recalled that the leadership crisis that rocked the RTEAN took a new dimension on Sept. 17, 2019.

This followed the expulsion of Osakpanwan as the National President of the association by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the association.

The NEC had announced the appointment of Musa, the Deputy National President (Administration) and Chairman of the Lagos State Council of RTEAN as the National President.

The development, however, worsened the leadership crisis in the association with Musa and Osakpanwan factions, claiming the association’s top post. (NAN)