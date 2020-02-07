RTEAN drums support for Army

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has urged Nigerians to continue praying for victory over insecurity for the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies.

The Chairman of the association in Kwara, Mr Olayinka Onikijipa, made the appeal on Thursday in Ilorin while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on security issues.

Onikijipa urged Nigerians to intensify prayers rather than criticise the army and sister security agencies.

He said it was only God that can win the battle over insurgents and rising cases of insecurity in the country.

“The government should not be tired, if the government is tired of fighting insecurity, what do we do as citizens.

“We plead that the government should further equip the soldiers or recruit more hands if necessary.

“We trust President Muhammadu Buhari to be capable of fighting insecurity, I believe the service chiefs are not tired, we only need to keep praying for them.

“No matter the amount of money the army is paid or the security equipment they have, it is only God that can give victory.

“I am saying this because the issue of insecurity has started affecting us as transporters too because one of us was kidnapped along Kainji in Niger State on Saturday and a ransom of N1 million is being demanded.

“We are not happy and it has been reported to the police and we appeal and believe that the police will do something and he will be released soon by the grace of God,” he said.

On the purported influx of motorcycle and tricycle riders into the state from Lagos, Onikijipa said that proactive steps had been taken, adding “we are presently on a joint meeting with the NURTW”.

“We cannot reject them but we must protect the interest of our members here, and we don’t want clashes, we want to be able to recognise our own people.

“And we have told our members to be wary of entertaining anyone who is not willing to be known by the association and be properly documented,” he said. (NAN)