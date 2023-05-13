RSMs, key to achieving professionalism in Nigerian Army – COAS

…Declares first Declares First RSMs’ Convention 2023 closed

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has stated, that Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) are key to achieving his vision of having “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

He made this assertion Friday while declaring closed, a week-long Nigerian Army (NA) First Regimental Sergeant Majors’ Convention for year 2023, held at Crispan Suites, Jos, Plateau State.

The Army Chief averred that RSMs play vital roles of impacting knowledge and mentoring of young officers and soldiers deployed to their new units.

Describing the RSMs as an embodiment of unit discipline, regimentation and experience, Gen Yahaya urged them to take interest in grooming their subordinates to grow to become good soldiers.

The COAS further charged the RSMs to be committed and exemplary in their conduct and carriage in order to present themselves as worthy ensamples for emulation by younger soldiers.

While emphasizing the role of the RSMs in promoting professionalism in the NA, Gen Yahaya urged them to employ the knowledge and skills acquired from the convention to impact positively on troops’ discipline and regimentation in their various units and formations.

He disclosed that the crucial roles of the RSMs inspired the leadership of the NA to deepen its interest in the welfare of the RSMs, as well as capacity development of every soldier of the NA.

Gen Yahaya noted that the theme of the convention, ” The Roles of Regimental Sergeant Majors’ in Upholding the Tenets of Professionalism in the Social Media Era” was carefully selected to positively shape troops’ behaviour and bring about attitudinal change in tandem with extant Social Media policy and guidelines of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The COAS also enjoined the RSMs to encourage camaraderie amongst themselves, as well as take keen interest in the well-being and welfare of their subordinates, while equally ensuring they checkmate untoward activities and vices in their units and formations.

Delivering his remarks earlier, the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Wilson Ali, pointed out, that the 2023 RSMs’ Convention was a huge success, as the participants will take home several new skills and lessons to enhance professionalism in their respective units and formations. He appreciated the COAS for prioritizing troops’ welfare in his administration of the NA.

The climax of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates to participants by the COAS.