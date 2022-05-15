RSA leads Kogi Central Senatorial Ambition





One of the aspirants for the APC Senatorial Seat, and the only female contestant, Hajia Ramatu Shehu Atta, joined several other APC female contestants from across the country in a dinner with the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.



The dinner which was at the instance of the First Lady was to further reassure and encourage female aspirants to be steadfast and take the advantage of the urgent need to be part of a new agenda for the growth and development of Nigeria.



Later, Hajia Ramatu Atta, the incoming Senator also joined the National Assembly APC screening panel three for Kogi Central Senatorial seat and has since been screened successfully.

History will be made as the first female senator for Kogi Central since the creation of the state with four past senators all men.



Ramatu Shehu Atta, RSA as she is fondly called is a seasoned administrator, philanthropist and a grassroots mobilizer

