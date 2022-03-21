Royal fathers decry alleged Obiano’s ill-treatment in EFCC custody

The Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council has reacted to the online video showing former Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



In a statement signed by its Chairman and Obi of Onitsha, Prof. Nnaemeka Achebe, the council stated that it was embarrassed over the viral video showing Obiano dressed in a red boxer shorts and a white T-shirt in the EFCC custody.

The statement, which was made available to newsmen in Awka on Monday, decried the “inhuman treatment” to Obiano and queried how the video leaked to the social media.

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General, Mr Abubakar Malami, to call the EFCC to order, “regarding the appalling condition Obiano is being subjected to”.



The statement read: “The attention of the council has been drawn to a video clip circulating on the social media showing Obiano in EFCC custody wearing a red boxer shorts and a white T-shirt only.

“The traditional rulers are utterly shocked and disappointed that someone of the status of a former state governor would be treated in such a distasteful and reprehensible manner by an agency of the Federal Government.

“We are equally disturbed that such a video clip found its way out of the highly secure environment of the EFCC onto the social media, obviously, with the intent of causing maximum embarrassment to Obiano and, by extension, the people of Anambra.”

Achebe further stated that “without prejudice to the responsibility of the EFCC to carry out its statutory duties, such treatment to Obiano is absolutely dehumanising and would not bring any value to whatever investigation being conducted by the EFCC”.



He stated that the council, on behalf of all the traditional rulers in the state, “calls on the EFCC to treat Obiano with due civility.

Achebe further urged the commission to “immediately restore Obiano to his personal comfort, whilst expeditiously working to conclude its investigation”.

Obiano was arrested by EFCC in the evening of March 17 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

He was allegedly on his way out of the country shortly after handing over to Prof. Charles Soludo, when he was arrested. (NAN)

