Royal father warns agents of disintegration as Edo marks 30th anniversary

The Enogie of Obazuwa-Iko in Benin, Prince Edun Akenzua, on Thursday advised agents of disintegration in Edo to desist from their actions.

He warned at a news conference in Benin that the consequences could be grave if they did not desist.

He said the agents of disintegration should rather emulate the founding fathers of Edo whose patriotic deeds resulted in the creation of Edo State from the defunct Bendel State.

The Enogie was speaking ahead of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Edo State slated for Aug.27.

He urged Edo youths to remain good ambassadors of the state and warned them to refrain from violence likely to plunge the state into crisis and chaos.

“Those agitating for the destabilisation of the state do not mean well for our people.

“They should emulate the good deeds of the founding fathers whose selfless services and personal resources helped in the realisation of the creation of Edo State in the midst of several agitations for different states from the old Bendel State.

Akenzua, a renowned veteran Journalist, reminisced the selfless roles played by sons and daughters of Edo and some none Edos, like the former Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, whom he said deserved the state government’s honour during the anniversary.

The Enogie, who served as a member of the steering committee for agitation for the creation of Edo State, eulogised the efforts of Wayas and that of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, during the struggle.

The committee was set up by the then Oba of Benin,

“Though Wayas is not from Edo, his guidance and input as senate president, helped in no small way to the realisation of the present Edo State while Chief Igbinedion’s financial muscle was equally outstanding when it mattered most.

“It is necessary to tell the story in full because most Edo people and Nigerians do not know the genesis of the creation of Edo State.

“If that is to be so, it is hoped that Dr Wayas who was the senate president at the time and who played a significant role in the creation of the state should be recognised as a founding father of the state,’’ the Enogie stressed. (NAN)

