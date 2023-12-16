RoTV24 will groom, empower northern women – Founder

The RoTV24 has been launched on Saturday in Abuja, with the aim to groom and empower northern women with interest in journalism.

In her welcome address, the Founder/CEO, Raheeda Yahaya said the project would empower Arewa women, especially young girls with the needed knowledge and tools to succeed in the journalism.

Yahaya who decried issues of gender-based violence, social media attacks against women and other ethno-religious anomalies that tend to relegate women, assured that through AWINMP’s trainings and mentorship their voices will be heard and would be able to tell their stories.

Moreso, she said the trainings will empower them to cave a niche for themselves in the journalism profession, among other benefits.

She said,”I welcome you all to this event Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to just be here today. RoTV

was founded 7years ago with the registration under the name Sachara Global Concept. RoTV is a venture founded out of pure passion while I was in the university precisely in my 400-level.While taking the course online journalism, I told myself this is a broader market to explore. This was how how we got here.

“Our achievement includes working with very reputable organizations like the National Health Commission of Nigeria, which believed in our medium right from the cradle. Two times member of the NAHCON national media team contingent. We also worked with other reputable organisations.like the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.We are also penetrating other agencies and private organizations.

“We are gathered here today to launch a pet project to contribute and share the little that we know, so we can empower others, the AWINMP project, that is the Arewa Women In New Media Projects.

The Arewa Women in New Media Project is an initiative created to groom northern women especially young girls, with an interest in journalism to thrive.

“Women in Nigeria and Africa generally are sidelined when it comes to the journalism profession due to ethno-religious and social reasons. Girls, especially from the northern part of the country are discouraged from taking journalism as a profession.The society believes that it is not a descent job for ladies, especially those who want to raise a family.

“My personal experience over the years on social media platforms have shown that women who are vocal and stand on a certain belief regarding life and women’s rights, are target of abuse and internet bullying. There is also under reported cases of women issues, especially from the grassroot. Issues like child marriage, sexual and gender-based violence, domestic violence, girl- child, street hawking among others.

“The AWINMP therefore set out to address some of these issues through sensitization and education so that women can leverage on the digital space to change the public mindset against women in the media, as well as be useful to the society and themselves. This training will allow the young ones cave a niche for themselves .

“AWINMP will through internship train a number of these young women, girls for sometime and set them up with the appropriate tools to use in reporting such cases, and utilizing other space for marketing among others. The new media, the social media is the fastest place to reach out to people whether with information, products or services.

“Young women who already have their businesses going on will be mentored on how to use social media as a market place for their products. To achieve the above, equipments will be needed for the success of the products, equipments like computers, monitors, cameras, smartphones and teleprompters to assist in the project.

“Given this, RoTV24 is calling on well meaning individuals, donor agencies, civil societies and capable media establishments to rally around and make donations for the success of this project, which is going to be a yearly activity. This project will start in 2024 with some internship programs taken from name registrations, while carefully set the governance, leadership and other relevant structures to make it a success.

“We will take a few of our beneficiaries for quarterly mentorship to set them up with at least a gadget to work with. Finally, it is our sincere prayer that by next year if the almighty spare our lives, we shall have the spent our lives we shall have the first and maybe second batch of beneficiaries.This can only be possible, attainable through your patronage of venture RoTV.

“It is my sincere prayers that online media just like our conventional media, be given adequate relevance as the world keeps evolving.Every venture has its challenges. And this is why commitment today will go a long way in easing our burden to grow,” she said.

In a goodwill message the Director General, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Dembos ably represented by Lawal Bashiru, the Director of Programs, NTA, said,”The significance of the platforms like new media cannot be over stated.

‘This will surely provide a space for women not only to participate but to also lead conversations, shaping life issues that affects them.”

He assured the unflinching support of the NTA to RoTV in terms of airtime, among others.

In attendance at the auspicious occasion were representatives from the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Civil Society Organisations, among others.

