Rotary tasks FG on Polio-free certification sustainability

Rotarian Lovina Okorn-Ntui, the President, Rotary Club of Abuja, Kubwa (District 9125), has urged the Federal Government and rotarians nationwide to put measures in place to ensure Nigeria sustains its polio free certification status.

Okorn-Ntui made the call in Abuja during her investiture as the sixth and first female president of the club and a fund raising ceremony.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria was certified a polio-free country by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after three consecutive years of not recording any outbreak.

“Even though we have been certified a polio-free country, it does not mean we should stop vaccinating children against polio.

“We will continue to ensure that our children are vaccinated to prevent a resurgence,” she said.

Okorn-Ntui flanked by some members of the club.

The Rotarian President also appealed to Nigerians and rotarians to engage in humanitarian services so as to put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden in the society.

According to Okorn-Ntui, “you do not need to have the whole world for you to give to humanity; Give from the little you have; What matters is your heart and intentions”.

Okorn-Ntui, who had assumed office as the president of the club 47 days back, said the club had already rehabilitated and inaugurated the Kungagbokun Primary Health Care Centre at Byzahin across Kubwa, Abuja.

She noted that the club also provided drugs, electricity and water for the centre which was inaugurated on Aug. 16, and handed over to the Kungagbokun community.

On proposed projects the club intented to embark on during her tenure for the 2020/2021 rotary year, she said that funds were being raised to send a six-year-old boy with a congenital heart disease to India for treatment.

She said the estimated cost of the treatment was N6.5 million and appealed to rotarians, guests and well wishers present at the ocassion to donate generously to the cause.

The rotarian president listed other projects to include tree planting, economic empowerment of women, construction of toilets and career talks in schools among others.

While handing over to Okorn-Ntui, rotarian Shittu Hakeem, the immediate past president of the club thanked members for their support.

He noted that their support went a long way in ensuring success during his tenure as president of the club for the 2019/2020 rotary year.

Hakeem congratulated Okorn-Ntui on her emergence as the sixth and first female president of the club and urged members to accord her the same support given to him to enable her succeed.

Earlier, rotarian Henry Iwu, the chairman Investiture Planning Committee while welcoming rotarians and guests, said rotary was an international service organisation with the sole objective to bring together professional leaders to provide humanitarian services.

According to him, the organisation also promotes goodwill and peace across the world.

There were goodwill messages from rotarian Olugbenga Oke, a past president of the club, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, member House of Representatives, friends and well wishers among others.

The highlight of the ocassion was the conferment of awards on some Nigerians who had distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours.

They include Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony, a Communication and Public Affairs Expert, Prof. Sandy Onor, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, Member House of Representatives and Prof. Sulaiman Olarewaju, a former Minister of National Planning.

Other are: Mrs Mary Eta, Mrs Emem Ibanga, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, Barr. Esse Umoh, a legal practitioner and business man, and Dr Victor Onukwugha, the immediate past governor, District 9125 among others. (NAN)