The Rotary Club of Nigeria, Plateau Branch, on Tuesday sensitised the personnel of Operation Rainbow, a Plateau Government security outfit, policemen and personnel of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps on the need to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

Some other residents also received the vaccine jabs during the event that took place at Operation Rainbow office located on Aliyu Makama Street, Jos.

Rotarian Victoria Haruna, the Rotary Plateau State Polio Representative, said that the sensitisation programme was very important as most people had believed the “hoax” that the vaccine was harmful to human health, among other speculations.

Haruna said that they were sensitising them on the importance of taking the vaccine and debunking the hoax surrounding it.

She said that they were also out to see the level of compliance and to ensure that the vaccine was well kept in cold chains system to ensure its efficacy.

She advised people to come out to receive the vaccine jabs as it was safe and for their benefit.

The representative also advised that people should ensure that they availed themselves for the second jab of the vaccine.

Mr Pyenkur Zitta, a personnel of the Operation Rainbow , who received the vaccine, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the initial information he had received as regards the vaccine were all false and scary.

Zitta, however, said that with the sensitisation, he was now better informed, hence he took the vaccine.

He said that he would go back home to re-orientate his family and friends on the importance of receiving the vaccine. (NAN)

