Rotary sensitises Operation Rainbow personnel, police, others on COVID-19 vaccine in Jos

March 30, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Rotary Club of Nigeria, Plateau Branch, sensitised the personnel of Operation Rainbow, a Plateau Government security outfit, policemen and personnel of the and Civil Defence Corps  on the need to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Some other residents also received the vaccine jabs during the event that took place at Operation Rainbow office located on Aliyu Makama Street, Jos.

Rotarian Victoria Haruna, the Rotary Plateau State Polio Representative, said that the sensitisation programme was very important as most people had believed the “hoax” that the vaccine was harmful to health, among other speculations.

Haruna said that they sensitising them on the importance of taking the vaccine and debunking the hoax surrounding it.

She said that they also out to see the level of and to ensure that the vaccine was well kept in cold chains system to ensure its efficacy.

She advised people to come out to the vaccine jabs as it was safe and for their benefit.

The representative also advised that people should ensure that they availed themselves for the second jab of the vaccine.

Mr Pyenkur Zitta,  a personnel of the Operation Rainbow , who received the vaccine, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the initial information he had received as regards the vaccine all false and scary.

Zitta, however, said that with the sensitisation, he was now better informed, hence he took the vaccine.

He said that he go back home to re-orientate his family and friends on the importance of receiving the vaccine. (NAN)

