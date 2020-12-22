Rotary, La Buena Vida feed 500 families in Abuja

The Rotary Club of Apo in collaboration with La Buena Vida on Tuesday distributed food items to 500 families in Abuja as part of efforts to alleviate poverty in the FCT.

Miss Annmarie Adamu, President, Rotary Club of Apo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the project was part of the club’s humanitarian service targeted at the less privileged in the society.

She said that the project tagged “Feed the Family Project” is in its third edition with more families benefiting.

“This project is in collaboration with our partners, La Buena Vida and it is aimed at feeding 500 families in the Apo-Dutse community of Abuja.