Given the present economic situation in the country, the Rotary Club of Abuja, Kubwa (District 9125), has trained more than 100 women and youths of Kungagbokun community on different vocational skills.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the only road linking the community to Byahzin, a nearby area in Bwari in Abuja, is in a deplorable state as only Hylux vans and Jeeps can access the area.

The women and youths were trained on how to make Izah, Detol, Air Freshener, Hypo Bleach, Liquid Soap, Gele tying, Recharge Card Printing, Baking, and Small Chops among others.

Speaking at the occasion, President of the club, Rotarian Lovina Okorn-Ntui said the aim of the training was to economically empower the women and youth.

According to her, this will make them to be self reliant and thereby, reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

She said the club decided to adopt the Kungagbokun community four years ago due to the underdevelopment in the area.

Okorn-Ntui said that one of the key objectives of Rotary was to execute projects in indigent communities, adding that there were particular areas of focus.

She said that Rotary had executed a lot of projects in the community which includes the rehabilitation/equipment of an abandoned clinic, and the construction of a block of classrooms.

The rotarian president listed other projects executed to also include the construction of a toilet as well as the sinking of a borehole as the community does not have a source of water, among others.

“Since we discovered Kungagbokun community, it has witnessed a lot of development.

“Today, we shall be inaugurating a block of toilet constructed by Rotary.

“We decided to construct the toilet in LEA Primary School in Kungagbokun as the school has no toilet.

“This will go a long way in ending open defecation in the area,” she said.

Okorn-Ntui said that at the end of the training, the women and youth would be given starter-packs to begin their businesses on a small scale.

Also speaking, Mr Zakari Dantani, Headmaster of LEA Primary School, Kungagbokun commended Rotary for coming to the aid of the community.

According to him, Rotary has done a lot for them, it has provided exercise books for pupils of the school, and paid school fees for the less privileged ones.

“Rotary has built a clinic for us and now they have constructed a toilet in the community school. Indeed we are grateful and we pray that God should continue to bless them.”

Responding, Alhaji Ishaya Jagaba, the chief of the community appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister to help them construct the road that links the community.

According to him, the community is almost cut off from the town, as during the rainy season which has set in, no vehicle will be able to pass the road.

Jagaba commended Rotary for the show of love, adding “I am happy for all that Rotary has done for us and I pray that as you do more, God will answer your prayers.”

There were goodwill messages from the Past President of the club, Rotarian Olugbenga Oke and the President Elect, Rotarian Henry Iwu.

The highlight of the occasion was the inauguration of a block of toilet constructed by Rotary and the erection of a “Peace Pillar” at the entrance of the community.

According to Rotarian Pietro Uzochukwu, the immediate past president of Rotary Club of Abuja, Wuse 2, who supervised erection of the Peace Pillar, it symbolises peace.

“The whole objective is to send a message of peace to any individual. As you can see, the Pillar has different languages written on it, there is English language, Hausa and the local community language.

“So the intention is that whenever you see it, you will remember peace building, peaceful co-existence and harmony and tranquility,” Uzochukwu said. (NAN)

