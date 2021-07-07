Rotary club to equip school; empower women in FCT

Mrs Belinda Madubuike, the President, Rotary Club of Abuja. Jabi Lakeside, has announced plans to renovate and equip a block in Kuchigoro LEA School.

Madubuike made this known during her investiture as the 9th President, fundraising for club projects and induction of 10 new members in Abuja on Tuesday night.

She also announced that the club had seven areas of focus which were girl child education, economic and community development, water and sanitation, maternal, child health and empowerment.

“We are kick-starting by renovation and equipping a school block in Kuchigoro LEA School alongside donation of books, writing materials and school bags.

“We are also going to provide beddings, electric suction machine, mosquito nets, mama kits among others at the government health centre in Kuchigoro,’’ she said.

According to her, she derives joy from seeing people happy after assisting them.

Madubuike said that most communities did not have access to portable water supply and for this the club would build bole holes in its adopted communities – Kuchigoro, Karamajiji and Jabi.

She said that the club usually carried out assessment to know the need of the communities before embarking on any project.

Madubuike explained that funding for the club’s projects was entirely supported by members.

She said that the major challenges faced by the club were insecurity and some members that would not redeem their pledges.

She said the club would also rebuild the bridge connecting Kuchigoro and Karamajiji communities.

“The only bridge connecting them is no longer functional. Together with our community corps and the club of Kuchigoro will reinforce the access.

“This will enhance trade and commerce between the two villages.

“We will organise training and empowerment of local women in handiwork in Jabi community,’’ she said.

According to her, the club adopted a daughter who it has been seeing through with her education.

Madubike said the lady made her West African Examination Council and has written JAMB while waiting the result to study micro biology in the University of Abuja

The lady, Miss Ladalo Isah from Kuchigoro, living with disability said she fell sick when she was three years old and became paralysed.

According to her, it was a family friend that introduced her to the club and since then she has been so happy because the club made life worth of living.

“I give God the glory for the beautiful life He has given me and want to tell Nigerians that are having one challenge or the other to have faith as one day the mercy of God will fall on them.

“I pray I will have a good result so I can study my dream course in the university,’’ Isah said.

Rotary is an international organisation set up to provide humanitarian services and has been a leading body in the fight for the elimination of polio globally. (NAN)

