Rotary club tasks women on breastfeeding 

The President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Rtn. Ijeoma Agwu Joyce with nursing mothers at the flagoff of Mass Breastfeeding Awareness Campaign in Galuwyi Village, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday. PHOTO: ROTARY CLUB OF ABUJA MAITAMA

The Rorary International has charged women to practice exclusive breastfeeding of their babies in view of its inherent benefits to the health of the child and mother.

The President of Rotary Club Abuja Maitama, Ijeoma Joyce Agwu, made the call during an Advocacy World Breastfeeding Awareness Project in the Club’s adopted Community, Galuwyi Village Abuja.

Agwu insisted on the importance of breastfeeding and its impact on maternal and child health.

She said advocating for breastfeeding awareness and support, would ensure that all women, regardless of their location, have the information and resources they need to make informed choices and provide the best possible nutrition for their babies.

Agwu said: “Breastfeeding is a natural and vital process that provides numerous benefits to both infants and mothers.

“It is not only a source of optimal nutrition for babies but also strengthens their immune system, promotes healthy growth and development, and fosters a strong mother-child bond.

“Additionally, breastfeeding offers significant health advantages to mothers, reducing the risk of certain diseases and supporting postpartum recovery.

“Some people have questioned why advocacy for the rural women who don’t need it but should take it to urban women. My answer to them is that, that statement is not correct because, breastfeeding advocacy is for both rural and urban women.

“While the specific challenges and circumstances may differ between rural and urban settings, it is crucial to provide support, education, and resources to all women, regardless of their location or socioeconomic background.

“In rural areas, women may face unique challenges such as limited access to healthcare facilities, lack of breastfeeding support networks, and cultural or traditional beliefs that could impact breastfeeding practices.

“Advocacy efforts in rural communities can focus on improving access to healthcare services, providing education on the benefits of breastfeeding, addressing cultural barriers, and establishing support systems for breastfeeding mothers.

“Similarly, in urban areas, women may encounter challenges related to busy lifestyles, workplace support, and societal pressures.

“Breastfeeding is a universal practice that benefits both mothers and infants. By advocating for breastfeeding awareness and support, we can ensure that all women, regardless of their location, have the information and resources they need to make informed choices and provide the best possible nutrition for their babies.

“Today, we come together to advocate for and highlight the significance of breastfeeding, aiming to create a supportive environment that encourages and empowers mothers to make informed choices. By promoting breastfeeding, we contribute to the overall well-being of our society and future generations.”

