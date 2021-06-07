Rotary Club on Sunday took its peace-building campaign to secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to sensitise young people on the need to embrace peace irrespective of their ethnic or religious differences.

The campaign tagged:“Catching them young”, which had students drawn from the Gwarinpa Estate Junior Secondary School, was jointly organised by the Rotary Club of Gwarinpa Abuja and the Rotary Club of Gwarinpa Newage.

Speaking during the campaign, the President of the Rotary Club of Gwarinpa, Mrs Constance Okeke said the campaign was organised to inculcate good morals and values in the lives of the students.

“This event is in line with one of Rotary International areas of focus, which is promoting peace building and conflict prevention.

“So we tagged this summit catch them young to inculcate good morals as well as highlight the importance of peace and harmonious living in the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

Also speaking, Olajumoke Ekeinde, a Guest Speaker, said that the club will continue to promote peace in schools by encouraging a ‘No bullying policy’.

Ekeinde, who is also the Assistant Governor, District 9125 of the club saidL” we are sensitising students to avoid engaging in violence act of any kind both within and outside the school premises and we want them to learn how to say sorry when necessary.

“Students are encouraged to report to their teachers and students when they are being bullied instead of taking matters into their hands,” she said.

Hajiya Zainab Hassan, Principal of the school, appreciated the clubs for organising the campaign and providing for the welfare of the students both morally and financially.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also featured a joint presentation of scholarship awards to 25 students sponsored by both clubs and the Assistant Governor of District 9125.

NAN also reports that certificates of participation were given to all students in attendance. (NAN)

