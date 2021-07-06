Rotary club set to rehabilitate schools, healthcare centre in FCT

The Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse Central, says plans are ongoing to rehabilitate schools and healthcare centre in its host community during the present rotary year.

Mr Aluor Agusah made this known during his investiture as the 23rd President of the club in Abuja on Tuesday..

According to him, the primary school located at Lokogoma, a community called Dogon Gada where they have no toilet and proper learning facilities will be the first project to be embarked upon by the club.

“Our focus will be to provide the school with blocks of classrooms, build toilets and provide bole hole.

“We have a situation where primary school children sit on the floor. The worst is that the class one and two pupils sit in the same classroom.

“The school has a bole hole but it is not functioning properly and in a school environment, the students have to be comfortable,’’ he said.

According to him, the club will also provide facilities at a health centre in Dakow, Jahi community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the healthcare centre built by a youth corps member had no water.

Agusah said that a good healthcare centre should have the necessary amenities.

He said that the club would provide bolehole and ensure that the generator given to the centre was put into use.

“There is no way any health centre will function without water system and electricity.

“We will make repairs in the wards to enable the staff carry out their duty properly and in a good environment,’’ Agusah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rotary is an international organisation that is into humanitarian services.

The organisation is also the major sponsor in the fight for the elimination of polio globally. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...