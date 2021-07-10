Rotary Club president urges FG to prioritise education

Mr Wale Bogunjoko, President, Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold District, on Saturday charged government at all levels to prioritise education by securing the lives of students.

Speaking during his installation as the Charter’s maiden president, Bogunjoko said that children were the future of the nation and needed to be given utmost protection.

“ A lot is currently happening in the country which is endangering the students and its the responsibility of the government at all levels to ensure the safety of its citizens.

`’ We have many children out there hawking and not in school. I implore the government to do something about the alarming rate of children hawking on the streets.

“This act should be eradicated because in developed countries, hawking by youths is a crime,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 150 rotarians from across the country attended the ceremony.

Bogunjoko pledged to focus on humanitarian gestures, saying it’s the bedrock of the society.

“We have many lined up projects for the next one year ranging from erecting boreholes in some good locations that lack good water.

“We will be making medical outreach, visiting schools for symposium on COVID-19 and other things.

“On COVID-19 we will be partnering with some organisations to educate people on the benefits of taking the vaccine and necessary precautions to be taken so as not to get COVID-19,” he said. (NAN)

