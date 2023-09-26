Rotary club president reiterates commitment to selfless service to vulnerable persons

By Ruth Oketunde

Mrs Shola Adeleke, Incoming President, Rotary Club of Abuja Asokoro Diamond, has said that the club would continue to provide selfless services to humanity and vulnerable people in communities.

She said this at her investiture ceremony as the 9th President of the club in Abuja.

Adeleke said that Rotary International was committed to providing for the less privileged in the society, as such it would not relent in making positive impacts in the lives of the unreached.

According to her, the purpose of Rotary is to create hope for the society and the world at large as we are always striving to execute purposeful and impactful projects.

“These projects cuts across our seven area of focus which include basic education and literacy, economic and community development, peace and conflict resolution, water and sanitation.

“Other areas are disease prevention and control, maternal and child health and support for environment in both host and adapted communities.

“We are all aware that this great task and the challenges in doing all these are great but the potential for meeting them exists in us, hence, success is attainable.

“I want to charge my fellow Rotarians to brace up and strive to truly create hope for the down trodden and the less privileged around them.

“As volunteers, we have chosen to put our resources, time and talent together to serve humanity and I also seek support, committment and unrelenting selfless service so that our club will not be left behind,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Adeleke Stephen, immediate Past President of the club, urged the newly inaugurated President to work in synergy with other Rotarians to serve humanity more.

He also called on the members of the club to provide support to the incoming President as they focused on providing more valuable services to the less privileged.(NAN)

