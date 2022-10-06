Rotary Club pays WAEC fees for indigent students, donates books

By Patience Aliyu

The Rotary Club of Naraguta, Jos on Thursday paid the 2023 West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees for 10 indigent students of St Martins Academy, Rigiza in Jos North Local Government of Plateau.

The club, also known as District 9125, donated textbooks, exercise books and furniture to the school.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Community Leader, His Royal Highness Luka Wariya, parents and other notable members of the community, witnessed the ceremony.



The club’s President, Mrs Viginia Jang, told NAN that the choice of the school was solely because the students were in need.

“We (Rotary members) had to park our vehicle somewhere and trekked to get the school.



“Looking at the faces of the students, you can tell that this is just a small need we have come to do.



“We found that even the students in the secondary school that were to graduate next year could not afford the school fees.

“They can’t afford the fees because most of the children are orphan or internally displaced persons.



The school was in dire need of textbooks, or used textbooks, ” she said .

Similarly, the club’s Project Chairperson, Mr Julius Enwerem said the gesture was in fulfilment of Rotary’s month of Basic Education and Literacy.

He hoped that the children would use the items wisely and produce great members and future leaders of the society irrespective of their current economic status.



Wariya commended the club for identifying with them, saying that education does not know tribe or religion.

Wariya called on the community members to shun segregation and take advantage of the good done by the club to better the wellbeing of their children.



The Head Teacher of the school, Ms Henrietta Dadoem thanked the club and assured that the items would be used for the benefit of the school and the community.

Dadoem reiterated that coming generations of kids would benefit from the noble act of the club. (NAN)

