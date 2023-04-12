Rotary club, Muslim Peace Network, task leaders on inclusive governance

By Sani Idris

The Muslim Peace Network, a non-governmental organisation, and the Rotary Club, have tasked leaders in the country to ensure inclusiveness and good governance.

The organisations made the call during a Peace Summit they organsed on Tuesday in Kaduna, where they hosted Muslim and Christain faithfuls to break the Ramadan fast.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Director of Muslim Peace Network, Hussain Makanjuola, said the programme was initiated to encourage peaceful cooexistance amongst faithfuls of the two religions.

He lamented that the society had been polarised along different lines, and therefore stressed the need for peaceful co-oexistance to achieve meaningful development.

“We have resorted to organising sensitisation programmes to encourage the culture of peaceful cooexistance, and highlighting the dangers of religious extremism,”he said.

Also, Mrs Esther Gaiya, President, Rotary Club, Kaduna, said that the programme was aimed at emphasising the need for peace.

She said the call for peace was paramount in view of the just concluded elections and the disagreements that followed.

Gaiya also lamented the division in the society, attributing it mainly to the attitude of politicians in the habit of dividing Nigerians along religious and ethic lines to achieve selfish interest.

Speaking on the topic “Inclusiveness in the society and good governance” a cleric, Rev.Fr. Sixtus Onuh, said leaders who ran uninclusive Government risked agitation from people feeling disgruntled.

He added that people would feel left out and resort to self-help, which could manifest in many ways.

He therefore called on the newly elected leaders to lead justly, equitably and ensure fairness to everyone, irrespective of political, religious or ethnic affiliation.

He also urged those who lost elections to remain law-abiding by embracing the outcome and working towards peaceful cooexistance in the country.

Also speaking on the same topic, another cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Albadawiy, said running an uninclusive Government was tantamount to inviting violence in the society.

He advised the incoming Government to ensure that competent and credible people were put in helm of affairs in every aspect of governance.(NAN)