Rotary Club gives wheelchairs to polio survivors in Jos

The Rotary Club in Jos says it has given wheelchairs to polio survivors and organised free medical outreach for those who cannot afford quality medical care, among other programmes.

The new president of the club, Mrs Josephine Azoba, said this at her investiture as the 51st president of the club in Jos.According to her, Rotary Club has given her a platform to keep on touching the lives of the less-privileged.Azoba said that her dream had been to assist people in need and as club president,, expressing enthusiasm that the projects would have positive and enduring impacts on the lives of the beneficiaries.“We will be donating text and exercise books to children in government schools to aid their learning to make them better members of the society.“

We are also organising an empowerment programme for youths to make them self reliant.“The club under my leadership will embark on tree planting to help ecosystem of the of the city,” she added.She solicited the support of the board and members of Rotary Club of Jos to enable her to make the rotary year exciting and successful.The chairman of the occasion, Mr Godwin Osaigbovo, said that there might be challenges but with determination they could be surmounted.

Osaigbovo stated that the project outlined by the new president were achievable if she worked closely with her team and supporters.The outgone president of the club, Mr Jude Onwudiwe, pledged to support his successor.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investiture featured fundraising for the execution of the projects.(NAN)

