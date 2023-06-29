Rotary club executes 24 projects to assist less privileged in Plateau

By Peter Amine

The Rotary Club of Naraguta, Jos, has executed 24 projects to support the poor and privileged persons in Plateau in the last one year.

The outgoing President of the club, Mrs Virginia Jang, disclosed this at a valedictory party/dinner held on Wednesday night.

Jang said that the projects which were part of the 2022/2023 rotary year had impacted positively in the lives of the beneficiaries across various communities in the state.

She added that the projects which cut across health, education, poverty reduction, and environment, were executed in line with the focus of Rotary International.

“We renovated the labour room of maternity ward of Comprehensive Health Centre in Dadin Kowa, Jos, and provided some equipment, furniture and consumables for the well being of expectant mothers.

“In the course of the year, we donated wheelchairs to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to enhance their movement. The beneficiaries came from remote villages in Barkin Ladi, Shendam, Pankshin and some other local government areas.

“Another notable project is that we supported young widows who lost their husbands; these young women have kids but without sources of income.

”So, we donated grinding machines that doesn’t require any skill to operate to some of them so that theyvcan generate steady income to feed their families and to sponsor their children’s education,”Jang said.

She said that the club within the period under review also engaged some professionals to teach the widows how to produce sanitary pads, adding that the gesture aimed at improving menstrual hygiene.

”These pads can be reused over time and the beneficiaries can have it for a period of six months to avoid buying the sanitary towels every month.

”We organise free medical outreaches for the aged and indigent members of the society who can not afford quality medical care.

”In the area of environment, the club planted trees to hedge against deforestation and make the environment healthier for human habitation,”she explained.

Jang also said in order to address the perennial water scarcity in some part of the state, the club constructed a borehole for a community in Jos North local government.

“Within the last one year, we donated the sum $7,000 to Rotary International Foundation to enable it continue to impact lives,” she added.

Earlier, the Past Governor of District 9125, Mr Tolu Omotsola, commended Jang and her team for performing beyond expectations.

Omotsola urged the incoming president to work closely with the outgoing president to take the club to greater heights.

Another past district governor, Mr Elvis Chukwu, said that Rotary International rates every president by club membership, contribution to foundation and projects executed.

”Going by these three indices, the outgoing president and her team did exceptionally well,”Chukwu commended.

Similarly, a Past Assistant Governor and a founding member of club, Mr Abdullazeez Haruna, commended the outgoing president and pledged his support for the incoming one.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards of recognition were presented to rotarians and other guests for their support to the club over time. (NAN)

