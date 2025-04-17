Rotary Club empowers village youths with N1m tools

L-R: The District Governor-elect, Princess Joy Nky Okoro, the President of the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, Rtn. Rosemond Favour Uche, a beneficiary and the Community Service Project Chair of the club, Rtn. Winifred Mngu Mbashall during the presentation of the N1m tools to the male artisans.



The Rotary Club of Abuja Maitama, in collaboration with Technoworld Community Foundation, has given skill tools worth N1m to youths in Galuywi village in the Federal Capital Territory.



According to the President of the club, Rosemond Favour Uche the empowerment was part of a commitment to build capacity and resilience in underserved communities.

She said the seven artisans received critical support to enhance their trades and become self-reliant.

She said the targeted intervention project was valued at approximately ₦1 million.

Uche said the initiative was designed not only to provide equipment but to “inspire a mindset of excellence, innovation, and responsibility among the recipients.”

“The future of the community lies in the hands of these young men. This project is about more than tools—it’s about unlocking potential, building peace, and creating pathways to prosperity,” the president said.



She said the beneficiaries, who represent a wide range of skilled professions—including plumbing, tailoring, masonry, baking, welding, barbing, and aluminium works—were carefully selected based on their passion, commitment, and potential to impact their community positively.



She said the support provided was tailored to their individual needs and specific craft, ensuring that they not only had the tools but also the knowledge and confidence to scale their businesses.



She said the initiative, aimed at promoting economic self-sufficiency among youth, also aligns with Rotary International’s Economic and Community Development area of focus, Rotary’s broader efforts to reduce unemployment and foster peace through productivity.

She said the empowerment project was also part of the club’s ongoing mission to build capacity at the grassroots, particularly among underserved male youths in rural areas.



She said by equipping the male artisans the Rotary Club of Abuja Maitaima seeks to stimulate local economy.

The District Governor-Elect (District 9127), Dame Princess Joy Nky Okoro described the project ” as a timely and practical solution to the challenges facing today’s youth.



She charged the beneficiaries to utilize the tools they have received judiciously and in turn train and educate others in their community.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Community Service Project Chair of the Club, Rotarian Winifred Mngu Mbashall explained the club’s deliberate shift to focus on male youths.



She added: “For many years, empowerment programmes have focused heavily on young girls, and rightly so. But we also recognize that young boys need just as much support, guidance, and opportunity to thrive.

“This project is our way of helping restore balance, and to remind young men that their dreams and potential matter, too.”



The Founder of Technoworld Community Foundation, Kazeem Abdulraheem also emphasized the organization’s long-standing passion for practical empowerment:

“At Technoworld Community Foundation, we are deeply committed to building and empowering male artisans—not just with equipment, but with a renewed sense of dignity and purpose. These young men are the backbone of practical development in our communities, and when they succeed, the entire community thrives.”

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude, pledging to put their new resources to good use.

