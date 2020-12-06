Rotary Club earmarks N15m for education, health projects in Delta

The President, Rotary Club of Osubi District 9141, Mr Ighodalo Akpasubi, on Sunday said it had earmarked N15 million for 2020/2021 Rotary year to be expended on education and health projects.

Akpasubi said this during his installation as the 11th President of Rotary Club of Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area in Osubi near Warri.

He said the targeted health projects included cervical and prostate cancer screening, testing and treatment for 250 people in Osubi Community and environs, free eye test and provision of medicated glasses.

According to him, others include distribution of free textbooks and notebooks in Osubi and completion of Osubi Community Health Centre.

Akpasubi solicited the cooperation of members to enable the club achieve its set targets for the Rotary Year.

“Rotary Club of Osubi has been able to impact on the life of the people within its locality through provision of micro credit loan to operators of small scale businesses and planting of trees at Ogbe Secondary School, Effurun,

“Provision of potable water at Ogbe Secondary School and award of scholarship to two of the siblings of one of their late members, among others,” he said.

In his valedictory speech, the former President, Mr Godwin Obasuyi, said that the club organised free medical check-up for people under his leadership.

“We also gave out N50, 000 each to some traders to boost their micro investments and donated seats and text books to selected schools.

“Distribution of food items to two communities during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The event also featured induction of new board members of the club. (NAN)