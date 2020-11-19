Rotary Club donates N1m baby cots to UCH

Rotary Club of Ibadan-Jericho Metro on Thursday donated baby cots worth more than N1 million to the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club donated 10 baby cots and 10 shoes for UCH health officials.

Mr Seyi Alaba, President of the club, told NAN at the presentation that UCH was one hospital that served the whole of South-West.

Alaba said that the donation would aid the hospital in discharging its responsibilities.

“Today is a day we celebrate Family Health Day in Rotary Club and one of our areas of focus is Maternal and Child Health.

“We discovered that UCH is a big hospital and handles a lot of cases. When things get out of hand at private and state hospitals they come to UCH for comprehensive test and treatment.

“Most facilities here are always overwhelmed and even the members of staff. We are just playing our role as a club to humanity in view of saving new horns life,” he said.

Dr Olukemi Tongo, the Consultant pediatrician at UCH, commended Rotary for the donation and expressed delight for the kind gesture.

“These donations to our unit will go a very long way. We are happy that people are appreciating what we are doing here in our little way,” she said.

Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director of UCH, thanked Rotary Club for the philanthropic activity.

Otegbayo said that the token was much appreciated and looked forward to more gestures from the club.

“We appreciate what Rotary is doing; our appreciation is not just to what has been donated today but to the statement that we would still get many other things from the club.

“UCH is known for standard and we pride ourselves as the flagship Teaching Hospital in Nigeria. However we are hampered by resources that makes it impossible for us to discharge our duties as we ought to.

“Our intention is to make UCH number one in Africa and be able to render clinical services effectively and the most important thing to the management is to improve clinical service of the hospital and today’s donations are in in tandem with our vision.

“We also need some other items such as baby warmers, cardiac monitors, incubators, oxygen concentrators, apnoea monitor, pulse oximetery, among others,” he said. (NAN)