Rotary Club donates 10KVA Solar Inverter System to school

The Rotary Club of Abuja Kubwa District 9125 Nigeria, has donated a 10KVA Solar Inverter System to Government Secondary School (GSS), Byazhin, Kubwa to aid teaching and learning.

Mr Nnoka Ositadinma, Governor of the District, while inaugurating the solar system at the school premises on Friday in Abuja, said the gesture was part of Rotary’s humanitarian services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the solar system, which had been installed was in partnership with Rotary Club of Clarkston, Washington District 5080.

Ositadinma said that in view of the present epileptic power supply in Nigeria, the club decided to assist the school with the project in order to provide comfort for the students while studying.

He said the project would go a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of students in the school environment, in line with Rotary operational objective.

The Rotarian urged the school management to ensure that the project was maintained and protected.

According to the District governor, most often times when facilities like this are installed, they end up being vandalised.

“In most places where we carry out such projects, you will come back and realise it has been destroyed.

“This is usually because such projects are not sustained and maintained, what we do is that from time to time we come to do projects in a place projects are sustained.

“Maintenance of projects is very important for us,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Bernadine Omogbene, the President of District 9125 Kubwa-main Rotary Club, said that the choice of the school was based on the need of the school for electric power supply.

He said that the initiative behind the project was borne out of the Club’s drive for community development in the education sector.

“We chose this project because our Club is community based, we carried out need assessment to know what the school required to ensure effective teaching and learning.

“We noticed that they had been having issue with electricity, they always relied on generator to carry out administrative functions, which is costly.

“So we considered it wise to embark on Solar project here valued at N2 million. We are now looking at bigger picture for bigger ones,” Omogbene said.

Responding, the Principal of the School, Mr Opara Eze, thanked Rotary Club for the gesture and promised to do everything to protect the property from being vandalised.

“I assure you as the principal of the school that this project will be protected at all cost.

“In fact, I have started. We have already put measures in place to put iron doors where the Inverter is located to duly protect it.”

NAN reports that the high point of the event was the planting of trees by members of the Club to beautify as well as protect the school’s environment. (NAN)