The Rotary Club of Ekpan, near Warri in District 9141 says it has completed service projects of more than N6.41 million in the 2020/2021 rotary year.

The president of the club, Chief Akpodiogaga Emeyese, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Saturday.

Emeyese said the completed projects were in line with the pledge he made during his inauguration as the 22nd president of the club in October 2020.

He explained that the projects conform with the various areas of focus of rotary, including the acquisition of a 100 by 100 feet plot of land in a choice area within the host community.

He explained that the acquisition of the land was a “star” project in his tenure as the club had been making use of hired premises for its fellowship and meetings.

The rotary president disclosed that other completed projects include tree planting of 130 step trees along refinery road, Ekpan, at the cost of N363,795.

He added that the project which fell under the environment area of focus of the club aimed at the beautification and conservation of the community.

“Similarly we carried out a first phase skills acquisition training for 30 youths and women from Ekpan and environs, and also gave them starter packs.

“The area of focus of this project in rotary is economic and community development, and the aim is economic empowerment of citizens. This project cost us about N434,500.

“Under the area of focus of disease prevention and treatment, we carried out a free health care for 64 beneficiaries at the cost of N106,650.

“The beneficiaries were screened for blood pressure, random sugar as well as health consultations,” he said.

Emeyese further disclosed that 10 customized hand washing drums and 1,000 facemasks were donated by the club to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the host community.

He added that the project which gulped N511,525 was carried out under the area of focus of disease control and prevention.

He said that the second phase of the skills acquisition training was also carried out for 20 beneficiaries at the cost of N417,120.

“Under rotary basic education and literacy area of focus, the club carried out an image awareness campaign, as well as sexual abuse awareness campaign.

“The club also donated books to schools to revive reading culture in schools especially among students and pupils, and also inaugurated the ‘Earlyact’ club.

“Micro credit scheme for 10 persons under the area of focus of growing local economy was similarly completed.

“Maternal and child care under the area of focus of saving mother and children was completed with 40 pregnant women benefiting and given antenatal kits.”

He noted that in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19, rotary club all over had continued to live up to its mandate and provide the desired and necessary services.

“Rotary club is an NGO which is committed to providing humanitarian services to members of the public.

“Over the years we have sustained this, and I dare say that the rotary club of Ekpan will not relent in executing projects that have direct impacts on the host community and its residents,” Emeyese said.(NAN)

