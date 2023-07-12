Roof leakage in NASS will end soon – Visible Construction

By Haruna Salami

The construction firm handling the renovation of the National Assembly Complex, Visible Construction Limited , has assured users of the complex on stoppage of leaking points soon.

Project Engineer, Tajudeen Olanipekun gave the assurance from the construction firm on Wednesday in reaction to report in some media on rain water leakages at some points in the White House Segment of the Complex on Tuesday this week and Thursday last week.

The 9th National Assembly had as a result of the deterioration of the complex over the years, appropriated N30billion to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in 2021 fiscal year for comprehensive renovation.

Visible Construction that won the contract commenced work in April last year with provision of temporary Hallow Chambers for both the Senate and the House of Representatives .

Reacting to report on roof leakage experienced recently at the Complex, Engineer Olanipekun said his firm was on “top of the situation” as specialised chemicals for the affected expansion joints will soon be applied .

He said all the roofs of the complex both at the White House and adjourning structures have been “thoroughly checked for discovery of expansion joints requiring water tight chemicals that will prevent any form of leakages”.

The Chemical he added, is already imported from United States of America but would be applied after the raining season this year .

“The report on roof leakage in National Assembly to us at Visible Construction is like marking script of a student still writing his or her examination.

“Renovation work on the entire complex is still being carried out by us. It is when we have finished the work that report on roof leakage can be written, which to us would never happen as the problem, would be thing of the past by the time it is handed over to FCDA that gave us the job .

“There should be no cause for alarm from any quarters as regards the project since Engineers from FCDA are also with us”, he said.

Engineer Olanipekun added that containers of State of the Art furniture to be fixed at both Chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives have landed from America along with expatriates who would do the job, which according to him, would make the two Chambers among the best in the world.

