Romania, Hungary fly 460 citizens out of Israel

By Cecilia Odey

Romania and Hungary flew of 460 of their citizens out of Israel in the wake of ongoing multi-front attack by Gaza militants, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said on Monday morning.

A total of 245 persons were flown out the Israel to Romania.

Four planes flew to Israel, two of them from the state-owned airline TAROM, and two others from private airlines.

Two groups of pilgrims were among the evacuees.

While 215 Hungary citizens were airlifted out of Tel Aviv on two military planes following the large-scale attack by Hamas militants on Israel.

The Hungarian Air Force planes landed at Budapest airport on Monday morning, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

The two Airbus A319 aircraft that were used served as standby aircraft for the Hungarian government. (dpa/NAN)

