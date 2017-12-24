We rolled on the floor in Buhari’s living room, as we laughed – El-Rufai

We rolled on the floor in Buhari’s living room, as we laughed...

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has disclosed how he along with others used to roll on the floor while laughing in President Muhammadu Buhari’s living room.That was prior to his emergence as president

El Rufai disclosed this in a documentary on the human side of Buhari which was aired Sunday.”When we were in the opposition, you needed to see how we rolled on the floor in his living room, as we laughed. Of course, we can’t do that again now,” Mallam El-Rufai, Kaduna said

El-Rufai’s disclosure was contained in the teasers from the documentary released ahead of broadcast on national television by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while speaking on Buhari said, “He gives you things to do, and leaves you strictly to do those things. No interference at all, once he has confidence in you….And he cracks those jokes, and manages to still keep a straight face.”.

Mr Babatune Raji Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing: “He gave me some priority projects: Mokwa/Jebba road, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, and Second Niger Bridge…He never appends his signature to anything, unless you’ve explained, and he understands it.”

“I wish I had his patience. He would listen to everybody, and then take a decision. He is a reformed democrat.” Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

“How I wish Nigerians know his softer and accommodating side. Very jocular. But it is our duty to tell them,” Abike Dabiri, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters said.