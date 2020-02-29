RoLAC stages ‘Talk N Do’ drama on rule of law, anti-corruption

The Rule of Law and Anti-corruption (RoLAC) group has staged a drama, titled: “Talk N Do”, to enhance public awareness of the relevant messages from the rule of law and anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria.

The drama, which took place at NECA House, Alausa Ikeja on Friday, was done as part of RoLAC’s objectives to strengthen civic and public engagement of citizens in criminal justice sector reforms and anti-corruption initiatives.

The one-hour stage playlet dwelt on corruption, nepotism, religion and ethnic intolerance, academic, security and leadership challenges, and high cost of living ascwell as other problems affecting Nigeria.

The production was delivered by Kininso Koncepts, the young people’s organisation that utilizpses performance art and theatre as a tool to entertain, educate and call their audiences to action.

RoLAC’s programme Officer in Lagos, Mrs Ajibola Ajimakinwa, said that the theatre production was developed to promote themes that could encourage collaboration between government and citizens.

Ajimakiwa said citizens ‘ collaboration would include the demands to improve accountability, responsiveness and their participation in criminal justice and anti-corruption reform processes.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the drama, some of the guests commended RoLAC for the stage play, calling on Nigerians to stop blame game but join hands to address the challenges.

A Deputy Commissioner of police under the Lagos State police command in charge of State CID, Panti, Mrs Yetunde Alonge, said the playlet was a reflection of the society.

She advised the guests to reflect on the message of the playlet in their homes and during their quite periods.

Alonge said that the current administration was fighting corruption at all front, urging citizens to join hands in the fight.

Mr Dare Dairo, head of cluster of physically challenged in Lagos State, described the stage play as apt, calling on Civil Society Organisations and others to stop pointing accusing fingers, have positive engagement with others for solution.

A student from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Mr Iyare Godwin, said that the playlet was a reminder of all that the citizens had known about the negative effect of corruption but refused to do something.

Godwin said that the challenges must be talked about and solutions proffered by all.

NAN reports that some university students, representatives of Civil society organisations, the Police, NSCDC, people with disabilities, Ministries of Justice, Women Affairs and Social Development, and the media attended the event (NAN)