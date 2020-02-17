Rojenny Stadium ready to host Police Games in Anambra

Rommy Ezeonwuka, Proprietor of Rojenny Stadium and Games Village, Oba, near Onitsha says the facility is now in top shape for the staging of the 2020 National Police Games (NPG) due to commence on Feb. 29 in Anambra.

Ezeonwuka, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Oba on Monday said the renovation works were at 98 per cent complete.

NAN reports that Rojenny Stadium is an Olympic (all-in-one) stadium with in-built facilities, including an Olympic size Swimming Pool capable of hosting about 18 events at the same time.

The top facility investor, said he was approved to host track and field events and football only, thus limiting sports activities during the game to the main bowl.

According to him, the police games is going to be successful because the governor is prepared.

As a proprietor, I am changing the face of Rojenny Stadium as you can see, all track and field events will take place here because this is the only place in the state and the facilities here are of internal standard.

We have one biggest swimming pool in the south East here in Rojenny, but unfortunately we are not going to hold the event here.

“A lot of games were moved away from here to other parts of the state, may be because it is an Anambra affair,“he said.

Rojenny Tartan tracks

Ezeonwuka said that apart from the sports facility, the hospitality aspect was also top notch as accommodation and leisure facilities have been provided and upgraded.

A sports enthusiast, who pleaded anonymity thanked Anambra government for supporting the Police command in the state to bring the biennial games to the state in spite lack of public sector owned facilities.

The enthusiast said it would have been more convenient if the facilities at Rojenny were fully exploited before moving the remaining games to other locations.

“If all facilities here are going to be used, this will make the athletes to have the experience of a real games village, it will ease logistics challenges and create better bonding among them.

“Let us wait till the games starts for us to know where they are moving these games to because I know we don’t have stadium where those games can be staged,”the source said.

CP John Abang, Commissioner of Police in Anambra and Chairman, Local Organising Committee of National Police Games, said the athletes expected at the games would start arriving from Feb. 26 while the opening ceremony will hold at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka on Feb. 29.

No fewer than 3,000 athletes from all the police commands in Nigeria are expected to compete in about 20 events during the games. (NAN)