Robust research and dev’t, vital for meeting national security imperatives — NAF

The Chief of Standard and Evaluation, NAF Headquarters, AVM Michael Onyebashi,

says cultivating a robust research and development culture not only yields invaluable insights but also enhances platform capabilities vital for meeting national security imperatives.

Onyevashi stated this at the 2024 Ground Training Command Intra-Command Research and Development Competition held at Military Training Centre NAF Base Kaduna on Wednesday.

Represented by AVM Adamu Mbaka, Commander, Central Avionic and Overhaul Calibration Centre,

Onyebashi said that research and development formed a cornerstone of progress and innovation.

According to him, they are also pivotal for any society or organization striving to achieve its objectives, particularly in a complex domain such as the NAF .

Onyebashi said, “Our equipment and platforms, besides being capital intensive, must remain operational amidst challenges of limited resources and a demanding international business landscape.

”By leveraging research and development, NAF has significantly augmented its operational capacity, projecting the nation’s interests effectively through airpower.

”Human resources stand as the cornerstone of every system, influencing its efficiency and effectiveness.”

He, therefore, said that platforms like the competition serve to optimize personnel output, particularly crucial amidst prevailing security challenges across the nation.

“Amidst the demands of ongoing counterinsurgency operations, the Nigerian Air Force faces formidable pressures on both platforms and personnel, “Onyebashi said.

He said that the objective of the competition was to bolster operational effectiveness by harnessing indigenous technologies.

According to him it is paramount for the service’s efficacy, empowering personnel and units to showcase their ingenuity and skills.

Onyebashi appreciated the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for his visionary leadership in prioritizing Research and Development.

The Commander, Central Avionic and overhaul Calibration Centre AVM Adamu Mbaka, presenting certificate to one of the participants of the competition on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command , AVM Usman Abdullahi, said NAF stood as a highly technical branch of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, emphasizing the significance of Research and Development.

Abdullahi was represented by AVM Muhammad Sulieman, Commandant, NAF Military Training Centre Kaduna.

He said the competition served to prepare the command for the upcoming NAF Inter-Command Research and Development Competition, scheduled to hold at the NAF at 60 Celebrations this month

‘Abdullahi said, ‘Accordingly, in line with the fourth key enabler of the Chief of the Air Staff Command Philosophy which is prioritizing R&D, leveraging cutting edge technology, strategic partnership and lessons learnt.

“The Headquarters NAF has instituted annual Research and Development Competitions, both intra and inter-command, consistently fostering innovative efforts that yield notable results.”

NAN reports that seven units under Ground Training Command participated in the competition in which the Military Training Centre and Regiment Training Centre came in first, while 541 Communication Group came third .

.(NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani