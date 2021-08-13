Robotics helps students solve life problems — Lagos Commissioner

The ability to assemble and build a robot helps students to identify problems within the environment, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, says.

According to her, it also stimulates critical thinking to address challenges and ensures children think out-of-the-box for immediate and technology based solution.

Mr Ganiu Lawal, Assistance Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, in a statement on Thursday , said the commissioner made the assertion at the grand finale of the Y2021 Lagos State Finals Robotics.

The event which took place at NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday saw Ojo Senior High School, Ojo, emerging overall champion beating Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior High School, Ajegunle, Apapa.

According to the statement, Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior High School, Ajegunle and Epe Senior Grammar School, Epe came 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Igbo Owu Junior Secondary School, Mushin, Oriwu Junior Model College, Ikorodu, and Lagos State Junior Model College, Igbookuta clinched the first, second and third positions respectively in the junior category.

The statement quoted Adefisayo, as saying that robotics competition, an initiative of the Lagos State Government, is poised to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics education in Lagos Schools.

Adefisayo noted that robotics was keenly contested in public schools, adding that over the years, students through this platform had represented the state at national and international competitions.

She expressed delight at the level of creativity exhibited in the Robotics by the students from schools across the state.

“I sincerely appreciate the enormous creativity displayed by the students especially how the students made robots perform specific tasks.

“With the performance and various presentations of our students, I can attest that the future is assured and exceedingly great for them.

“As a government, we have provided a conducive atmosphere for our students and will not relent in fulfilling our mandate of ensuring our children are 21st century inclined.”

It added that the commissioner congratulated the participants, noting that everyone was a winner and no students should feel bad for not emerging the overall best.

“We are indeed proud of you as you have all displayed exceptional qualities in this year’s edition,’’ Adefisayo assured.

Also, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, said that the efforts of Gov. Sanwo-Olu in integrating education with technology through the THEMES Agenda was consistently improving the standard of the sector in the state.

She emphasised that the vision of the governor had no doubt prepared the students for a greater future as they could now compete favourably at global levels.

Mrs Grace Akinfoyewa, Director, Science and Technology, Lagos State Ministry of Education, highlighted that the Y2021 Robotics State Finals was keenly contested with over 100 schools participating.

Akinfoyewa added that robotics involved intra and inter districts preliminaries which later produced 24 schools to battle at the grand finale.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six schools that made the final list in the junior and senior categories will represent the state at the national finals in Abuja. (NAN)

