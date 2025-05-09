Robert Prevost, first U.S. pope, appears on the balcony as Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Prevost, 69, of the United States has been elected leader of the Catholic Church and will be called Pope Leo XIV.

By Emmanuel Yashim

The leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics appeared on the balcony overlooking St Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Thursday.

He was elected by the secret meeting of cardinals, known as the conclave, in the Sistine Chapel, having secured votes from two-thirds of the eligible electors.

The successful election was indicated by white smoke billowing from a chimney set up on the chapel and the peal of bells from St Peter’s BASILICA.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Francis, who died on Easter Monday. dpa/NAN)