Robbery: Oyo NUJ hails Ibadan Hospital over free medical support for wounded Treasurer

By Suleiman Shehu

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has lauded the management of Ibadan Central Hospital, Ososami in Ibadan for offering free medical treatment for its Treasurer, Mr Akeem Abas, who was attacked by suspected armed robbers on Sunday.

Abas, a Principal Correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, was attacked on Sunday night by hoodlums at about 9.00 p.m. on his way home after attending the union’s State Executive Council meeting at the Press Centre, Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan.

The suspected robbers, who were on top of a motorcycle, rammed into Abass, resulting in severe ankle injury, while his handset and other belongings were stolen in the process.

Abass was writhing in pains after the attack, as the fleeing suspects left him groaning on the road leading to the popular two filling stations adjacent Mile 110 axis.

NUJ Chairman, Chief Ademola Babalola, thanked God for saving the life of one of the union’s most resourceful and cerebral journalists.

Babalola lauded the hospital’s management for working round the clock to save the life of the journalist.

“On behalf of the union, we thank Dr Abib Olamitoye, the Chairman of Ibadan Central Hospital and the management team who deployed every facility to get Akeem Abas treated free of charge.

“Dr Olamitoye directed the doctors to move our colleague to a private suit in the hospital where he was treated and given the best of medical care without collecting a dime from NUJ or his family.

“I am also using this medium to call on security agencies to step up their efforts at ridding our society of such heinous crimes which might have caused several deaths,” Babalola said.

In a telephone interview, Abas, who was discharged on Tuesday, also appreciated the hospital and its management for the best of medical care given to me.

“I also thank the NUJ, NAN Ibadan family, colleagues, friends and other well wishers for their calls, messages and prayers,” Abas said.

Recalling the incident, Abas said, “I was on my way home, walking down the sleepy road leading to the filling stations on Mile 110 when the guys rammed into me with the intention to dispossess me of my belongings.

“That route has become criminals’ hideout, as they rob passers-by almost on daily basis.

“They were three guys on the Okada who attacked me. They pushed me to the ground and carted away my belongings.

“I sustained serious injuries with my left leg badly affected. I was later moved to the hospital by my colleagues who came to rescue me from where I was lying face down as I could barely walk,” he said. (NAN)