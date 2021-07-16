Robbery: Bunmi Afuye’s death, a painful, unbearable loss – Akeredolu

July 16, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Ondo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the killing of ace broadcaster, Bunmi Afuye during a bank robbery was painful, pathetic and unbearable.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afuye was hit by a stray-bullet during a bank robbery at Ilara-Mokin on Thursday.

his death, was the Public Relations Officer of a private university, Elizade University in Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Area of Ondo .

Afuye, an Ekiti indigene, was killed alongside a policeman and motorcyclist during the robbery.

In a by the Chief Press Secretary to the , Richard Ilesanmi on in Akure, the said his death had cost the journalism profession a bright and upcoming star.

Akeredolu said the late Afuye was particularly close to the government, especially his candour and carriage and brilliant delivery at functions had reasons to grace.

“His demise is not just painful. It is very pathetic and unbearable,” the said.

The governor expressed his condolence to the , , family, the university community and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Akeredolu said had directed security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the crime were apprehended and brought to book. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,