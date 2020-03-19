Robbers kill University of Calabar student

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

It was tears and apprehension among students of the University of Calabar, when Nyip Anthony Odo was shot dead in his room by suspected robbers, for allegedly refusing to surrender his laptop.

Aged 25, the victim is from Boki local government area of Cross River and a 200 level student of Mechanical Engineering at the State University of Technology (Crutech), Calabar Campus.

Newsdiaryonline‘s source, Abua Donald said on Thursday that the suspected robbers broke into late Anthony’s room in Calabar South at about 3am demanding that he surrendered his laptop.

“Anthony refused and struggled with them. And the armed men shot him dead and went away with the laptop,” Donald said.

His remains have been deposited at the Calabar University Teaching Hospital, as the police mount effort to track the suspected robbers.