Road traffic deaths: FRSC, Police partner to enhance safety, security

By Bosede Olufunmi

The FRSC has expressed its readiness to partner with the Kano State Police Command to enhance road safety and security, to achieve 5 per cent reduction in road traffic deaths and injuries.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this when the Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Usaini-Gumel, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said the partnership would enhance Road Safety Policy formulation, to protect lives and property of citizens and improve capacity for training, data collection, analysis and management.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Usaini-Gumel, said he was at the FRSC State Headquarters to seek for improved synergy and cement existing cordial relationships between them.

He said the command would enforce the unauthorised use of siren and other traffic violations in the state.(NAN)

