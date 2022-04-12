Road traffic crashes claim 143 lives in Edo, Delta, Anambra

By Deborah Coker

The zone Rs 5 of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than 143 lives were lost in various road traffic crashes (RTCs) across the zone between January and March.

Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), in charge of Edo, Delta, and Anambra disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Benin.

Kumapayi said that comparatively the figure represented a 28. 80 per cent increase compared with the 111 people killed in road traffic crashes across the zone within the same period in 2021.

He also said that 1,456 people were involved in the crashes within the period under review, against the 1,407 involved within the same period last year.

He said that comparatively, this represented a 3.40 per cent increase in the number involved in the RTCs in the zone.

“Also between January and March this year, 489 people out of those involved in the RTCs were injured, whereas within the same period last year, 464 people were injured.

“This is a 5.30 per cent increase comparatively.

“However, there was a 3.50 per cent decrease in number of RTCs recorded in the zone within the period under review, as 193 RTCs were recorded against the 200 recorded within the same period last year.

“We also had a decrease in serious cases recorded as 79 serious cases were recorded against 122 recorded within the same period in the previous year, and this is a 35.20 per cent decrease”, he said.

The ZCO also said that 63 of the crashes recorded were fatal, and represents a 38.70 per cent increase compared with the 49 recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

“However, minor cases recorded was 29 and we had the same figure last year too”, he said.

Kumapayi further disclosed that 13,474 traffic offenders were arrested for various traffic offences in the zone within the period under review, compared with the 8,912 offenders recorded within the same period in the previous year.

“On offences committed, 15,537 offences were committed between January and March this year while within the same period last year, 10,541 offences were recorded”.

Kumapayi, who also disclosed the road safety Easter plan for the zone to NAN, said that with effect from t Wednesday until April 30, there would be special operations across the zone.

He said that in line with the directive from the National Headquarters of the corps, there would be deployment of men to all route corridors in the zone.

He said the objective of the special operation to enhance visibility of personnel of the corps on major road corridors.

“There will be early deployment of personnel and logistics because high vehicular movement was expected during this period.

“The FRSC promised to reduce RTCs and RTCs fatalities by 50 per cent in 2022 and the zone intends to achieve that through its operations.

“Another objective is to ensure quick response to distress calls, as well as enhance speedy removal of obstructions that will cause gridlock on the highways.

“Above all we will ensure a result-oriented public education and enlightenment”, he said.

He said that offences during the Easter period would centre mainly on enforcement.

According to him, offences that are prone to cause RTCs are speeding, dangerous overtaking, lane indiscipline, overloading, route and seat belt violations and use of phone while driving.

“Other offences we will be critical on enforcement are passenger manifest violation, as well as illegal use of spy numbers.

“Men will be deployed to cover the corridors”, Kumapayi stated. (NAN)

