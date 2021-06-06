Road traffic crash leaves several dead along Zaria-Kano highway

Security agencies have reported several persons lost their lives in a ghastly road traffic along Kauran Wali axis Zaria-Kano Road.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement.

He said fatal occurred in afternoon Saturday 5th June 2021, and involved a Hummer Bus belonging to Kano Line (KN90H42), and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV (ABC550NV). bus was Kano-bound, while SUV was headed for Zaria.

According to eye-witness reports, the was a head-on collision between the two vehicles, resulting from dangerous and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway.

Over 20 persons were involved in the crash; ten (10) persons died on the spot and others died later at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching (ABUTH), Shika. Those injured remain in the .

Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured a quick recovery.

The Governor thanked officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who responded swiftly after the crash to evacuate the injured and clear the obstructions. He appealed to drivers to maintain and observe speed limits on all to avoid such tragic occurrences.

