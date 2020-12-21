Road traffic accident kills 3, injures 3, in Ibadan

A road traffic accident which occurred around Amuludun on the old Oyo-Ibadan road on Monday at 12.15 pm claimed three lives and injured three other persons.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the accident in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Chukwurah said the accident involved a truck and a Micra car.

She said that the cause of the accident was speed violation and loss of control by the truck.

The sector commander said that the truck lost control and rammed into the Micra car causing the death of three persons consisting of two males and a female.