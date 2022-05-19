Road safety everybody’s business, says FRSC official

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday called on Nigerians to abide by traffic rules and regulations to make roads safe.

Corps Commander Kudirat Ibrahim, Commandant of Marshal Inspectorate Training School, Owa-Oyibu, Delta, made the call at a courtesy visit to St. Agnes Group of Schools in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta.

Ibrahim said that road safety was everybody’s business and should not be left for only traffic managers to handle.

She praised the school management for establishing an FRSC students training club.

The commandant said that the establishment of the club would go a long way to instill road safety consciousness in young people.

`I specifically commend you for good training of these children, and I urge you to do more.

“I have heard a lot about your school. I thank God I am here today,” she said.

She urged all schools in Nigeria to emulate St. Agnes Group of Schools, by having functional road safety clubs.

The Proprietress of the school, Mrs Prudencia Anyikor, said that the aim of establishing the club was to help people to imbibe safety consciousness at early stage.

“The FRSC training club in our school was officially inaugurated by Corps Commander Olushola in October, 2010.

“Our students have enjoyed a level of prominence particularly when they were given an opportunity to perform during an FRSC Ember months campaign flag-off which took place at Cenotaph in Asaba some years ago,” she said.(NAN)

